A guide to Phase II of reopening

PROVIDENCE – Phase II of Rhode Island’s COVID-19 reopening strategy began Monday. The phase reduces restrictions due to the virus, including the reopening of offices in the state.

Office-based businesses may allow a third of their workforce to return to the office if it is viewed as necessary. The state advised that anyone that can work from home should continue to do so. Businesses are required to keep a COVID-19 control plan, which may be found online.

Workplaces will also be required to follow state guidelines upon reopening, which include protocols for cleaning and disinfecting, screening employees, providing masks for employees, social distancing, and posting proper signage, among other health and safety protocols. A full list of general requirements may be viewed here.

The following is a breakdown of what else the reopening phase includes:

Restaurants will be allowed to open indoor dining at 50% capacity. Previously, only outdoor dining has been allowed in Phase I.

Child care services may resume, summer camps and small-group youth sports may resume on June 29 with restrictions.

Social gathering limits in the state have been expanded from groups of five people to 15.

All state parks have opened but require visitors to adhere to social-distancing guidelines.

Places of worship may open at 25% capacity.

Gyms and fitness centers, as well hair care and personal services, are allowed to reopen with restrictions.

Malls have been allowed to reopen with restrictions.

Domestic travel restrictions have been relaxed, meaning that those returning to the state from areas still under stay-at-home restrictions will be required to quarantine for 14 days.

Noncritical retailers may relax some restrictions to allow more customers into stores.

Outdoor entertainment and recreation facilities will be allowed to open on a limited basis.

Other information on Phase II of reopening may be found at www.reopeningri.com.