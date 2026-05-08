A hopeful sign for housing

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A glimmer of hope in the ongoing effort to boost affordable housing in the Ocean State: Housing unit permits in 2025 were up 40% from the previous year and 150% from 2021. So why aren’t those gains reflected in the overall market? Home sales and rental costs continue to rise and the state still lags

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