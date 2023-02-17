Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.
A lost clause? FTC may ban noncompete pacts
Thirty million people. That’s how many workers federal regulators say could find new jobs, increase their wages, or even start their own companies if freed from the constraints of noncompete agreements. The Federal Trade Commission in January published a proposal seeking to ban the use of noncompete agreements, a document or clause in a contract…