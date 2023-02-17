A lost clause? FTC may ban noncompete pacts

By
-
SKEPTICAL: Attorney ­Joshua Hawks-Ladds says he believes the Federal Trade Commission may modify its proposal to prohibit noncompete agreements so it doesn’t have such a sweeping effect. PBN PHOTO/­ELIZABETH ­GRAHAM
SKEPTICAL: Attorney ­Joshua Hawks-Ladds says he believes the Federal Trade Commission may modify its proposal to prohibit noncompete agreements so it doesn’t have such a sweeping effect. PBN PHOTO/­ELIZABETH ­GRAHAM
Thirty million people. That’s how many workers federal regulators say could find new jobs, increase their wages, or even start their own companies if freed from the constraints of noncompete agreements. The Federal Trade Commission in January published a proposal seeking to ban the use of noncompete agreements, a document or clause in a contract…

You must be a paid subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display