AAA: R.I. gas prices dip under $2 per gallon

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island declined 6 cents week to week to $1.95 per gallon, 18 cents higher than the national average of $1.77 per gallon, according to AAA Northeast Monday.

One year prior, prices were 88 cents higher at $2.83 per gallon. Prices in the state ranged 94 cents from $1.29 to $2.23 per gallon.

“AAA forecasts that the national average will continue to decrease into next month, possibly dropping as low as $1.65,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of AAA public and government affairs, in a statement. “We haven’t seen gas prices that cheap around the country since early in 2009.”

Midgrade gas averaged $2.45 per gallon, ranging from $2.14 to $2.59 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $2.61 per gallon, ranging from $2.34 to $2.79 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $2.68 per gallon, ranging from $2.19 to $2.89 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of gas declined 4 cents to $1.90 per gallon, 13 cents above the national average and 89 cents lower than prices at this time last year.

- Advertisement -

Prices in the Bay State ranged 97 cents from $1.42 to $2.39 per gallon.

Midgrade gas averaged $2.27 per gallon, ranging from $1.89 to $2.82 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $2.46 per gallon, ranging from $2.07 to $2.99 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $2.67 per gallon, ranging from $2.39 to $3.29 per gallon.