Aaron Simmons Joins Napatree Capital

Westerly, RI – April 15, 2024 – Napatree Capital is pleased to announce the addition of Aaron Simmons as a principal and Senior Wealth Advisor. Aaron brings to the firm more than 25 years of experience as an investment advisor. Prior to joining Napatree Capital, Aaron had been a Vice President and Senior Wealth Advisor with Washington Trust Wealth Management from 2011-2024. Prior to that, Aaron worked for Strategic Point Investment Advisors in Providence, RI. Aaron’s experience includes managing investment portfolios for high-net-worth individuals and institutions – specifically families with considerable wealth assets, non-profit foundations, endowments, and retirement accounts. Aaron was also a memb

