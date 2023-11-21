Adler Pollock & Sheehan Welcomes Gabriella Valentin

Gabriella M. Valentin is a member of the firm’s litigation group, defending clients in a wide variety of civil matters including product liability and torts. Gabriella’s professional interests also include intellectual property matters. Prior to joining Adler Pollock & Sheehan, Gabriella worked at a boutique law firm based in Boston where she prepared legal arguments in trademark litigation proceedings. While in law school, she also interned at the Rhode Island Attorney General’s office. Gabby received her J.D. from New England Law School and her B.F.A. from Rhode Island School of Design.