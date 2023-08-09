Adler Pollock & Sheehan Welcomes Sasha Meyer

Sasha is a member of the firm’s Business & Corporate Law Group. His practice focuses on assisting clients in various business, corporate, and real estate matters. Prior to joining the firm, Sasha served in the United States Marine Corps as an Artillery Officer, holding various billets including Forward Observer in Afghanistan and Platoon Commander in California. After transitioning from the Marine Corps, he worked as a Project Manager for Eversource Energy, supporting electric utility operations in Eastern Massachusetts. Sasha received his J.D. from Suffolk University School of Law and his B.A. from Wheaton College.