Adler Pollock & Sheehan Welcomes Todd D. Amaral

Todd is a member of the firm’s Litigation group and assists clients with energy, environmental, and maritime issues, along with financial and business disputes.

Before joining AP&S, Todd interned with Judge Brian Stern of the Rhode Island Superior Court Business Calendar and in the offshore energy industry.

During law school, Todd served as a Notes and Comments Editor for the Roger Williams University Law Review and as a Sea Grant Law Fellow for the Marine Affairs Institute.

Todd received his J.D, summa cum laude, from Roger Williams University Law School, his M.B.A. from Providence College and his B.A. from Boston University.