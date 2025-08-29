AFTER ‘ALL THAT’: R.I. tourism holding its own without top marketing officer, but what about future plans?

By
-
GOOD TIMES: Corey Barreira, the director of operations at the Newport Restaurant Group, in the dining room at the Waterman Grille in Providence. Despite challenges, Barreira says, the summer has been profitable for the employee-owned restaurant company.  PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
GOOD TIMES: Corey Barreira, the director of operations at the Newport Restaurant Group, in the dining room at the Waterman Grille in Providence. Despite challenges, Barreira says, the summer has been profitable for the employee-owned restaurant company.  PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

For Corey Barreira, this summer has been a test of resilience. The director of operations at the Newport Restaurant Group has seen a number of challenges – from a spate of rainy weekends early in the season to a decline in international visitors coming to the region – all against the backdrop of ever-escalating costs

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

September Is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month: An Expert Conversation on Breaking the Stigma and Saving Lives

As September ushers in Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, Urologists John Heffernan, MD, and Katelyn Johnson,…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display