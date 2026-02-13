AI puts these soft skills at risk

As the co-owner of an information technology business, I once believed we were in the business of solving technology problems. That belief was shattered more than a decade ago when a longtime client fired us due to our poor phone skills. After a 10-year relationship, the client told us, “Every time we called your office for service, your team acted as if they had no idea who we were.” Our perceived apathy cost us a loyal client. Has this ever happened to you? Once my husband and I swallowed our pride and sat with that feedback, it sparked a pivotal shift in our mindset and leadership. We realized that we were not in the business of technology; we were in the business of client experience and growth, with technology as our specialty. In today’s business environment, “customer service” is considered the bare minimum. Yes, we answer phones live, enter service tickets, reply to emails promptly, and offer quality products and solutions. But, in an increasingly distracted digital age in which artificial intelligence and automation are becoming standard, our true differentiator is how intentionally we focus on the client experience. It’s the extra relational step that turns a vendor into a trusted partner. After we were fired, the first shift my husband, Eric, and I made was recognizing that our greatest asset was not our technology expertise; it was our employees. Team members are the ones who build, maintain and strengthen client loyalty. They provide the human connection that your clients crave. As we incorporate AI into our operations, the foundation of client experience – human connection – is at risk. Use the scenarios below as team discussion starters to raise awareness, build skills and create shared standards for success.Imagine a busy restaurant whose point-of-sale system crashes right before the busy lunch rush. Nerves are high. Empathy is your ability to connect with your client’s emotions and help calm their panic. AI may generate a ticket, but your tone of voice and reassuring words show that you care.During a business review meeting, your client hints they are “scaling back.” AI may miss the inference, but you can respond thoughtfully: “What I’m hearing is that you may be looking to scale back. Please tell me more.” This demonstrates presence and partnership.. What happens when a sales rep shows up late to a meeting? It’s a silent credibility crusher. Maintaining trust starts with taking ownership – no excuses, no blame. Owning our actions, even when we’re wrong, demonstrates integrity and respect.Clients’ needs evolve as their businesses change. Adaptability means meeting clients where they are, adjusting solutions, contracts, or pricing structures to support their stability. Flexibility shows commitment, and commitment builds loyalty.The moment a client begins to doubt your loyalty and credibility, they start exploring alternatives. Reassurance comes through proactive, personal touchpoints: • Regular checkins. • A quick phone call when something seems off. • Handwritten thankyou notes • Taking time to explain complex issues. • Remembering important details like birthdays, pets, or recent ­vacations. Client trust is not reactive; it’s built through consistent, proactive care. Thinking back to our former client, had we demonstrated these soft skills, we wouldn’t have given them a reason to look elsewhere. So what can you do now? Before adopting any AI or automation tool, pause and ask: Will this make my client feel more valued or more disconnected? AI is revolutionizing how we do business, but the human touch remains the deciding factor in whether a client stays or goes. Lisa Shorr is a Rhode Island-based certified image consultant, business communication coach, IT business co-owner and award-winning author. She can be reached at ShorrSuccess.com.