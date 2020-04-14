AICPA recommends documents, calculations for PPP loans

PROVIDENCE – Amid continued confusion over the details of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, the American Institute of Certified Public Accounts has put forward a set of documents and guidelines intended to clarify the application process, according to a news release.

Specific recommendations for employers include:

Federal tax reports: Use 2019 IRS quarterly reports on Form 941 and annual Forms 940 or 944.

Use 2019 IRS quarterly reports on Form 941 and annual Forms 940 or 944. Compensation: Use payroll reports for calendar year 2019, including for each employee: gross wages, paid time off/vacation pay/family medical leave pay if not included in gross wages, and state and local taxes assessed on employee’s compensation.

Use payroll reports for calendar year 2019, including for each employee: gross wages, paid time off/vacation pay/family medical leave pay if not included in gross wages, and state and local taxes assessed on employee’s compensation. Group health care benefits: Use documentation showing total costs paid for all health care benefits, including insurance premiums paid by the organization under a group health plan.

Use documentation showing total costs paid for all health care benefits, including insurance premiums paid by the organization under a group health plan. Retirement plan benefits: Use documentation showing the sum of all retirement plan funding costs paid for by the organization.

The guidance also addresses specific documentation for sole proprietors, independent contractors and self-employed workers, as well as recommendations for how to calculate payroll. The AICPA has also developed a resource page with more information for CPA firms.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for PBN. Contact her at Lavin@pbn.com.

