Alexander-Scott: ‘Time to double down on mitigation measures’ against COVID-19

PROVIDENCE – Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, director of the R.I. Department of Health, said mitigation measures need to be taken to protect against an uptick in COVID-19 cases that have been reported in the state over the last several weeks.

Alexander-Scott spoke during a COVID update health briefing at the R.I. Department of Administration on Tuesday, in which she encouraged regular testing, being vaccinated, wearing face masks, and social distancing heading into the Thanksgiving holiday.

Alexander-Scott and Gov. Daniel J. McKee, who provided his own update, did not think a state mask mandate was needed at this time.

“Our percent positivity was 3.2% last week, which is roughly double what it was only just a month ago,” said Alexander-Scott, who is director of the R.I. Department of Health, which tracks virus related data. “Our percent positivity today is greater than 5%.”

The percent positive for Tuesday was 5.1%.

“Increases like these are not surprising,” said Alexander-Scott. “They remind us that the delta strain of COVID-19 continues to require active approaches to prevent transmission.”

Alexander-Scott said the state has the tools in place to mitigate the transmission of the virus, meaning regular testing, being vaccinated, wearing face masks, and social distancing. “It’s time to activate those tools,” she said. “We need to double down on our mitigation measures.”

“If you are 18 years of age and older you are likely at a high risk of exposure” to COVID-19, Alexander-Scott said.

As such, Alexander-Scott said that COVID-19 vaccine booster shots are available for people who have been fully vaccinated that are 18 years of age or older. She also encouraged residents to get their flu shot this year.

Alexander-Scott noted that the vaccine has been given to “billions of people worldwide” and is safe for children five years old and up.

RIDOH’s data indicates that there have been 243.3 new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

The state reported five additional COVID-19 deaths on Monday.

McKee painted a positive picture regarding the state’s defense against the virus, noting that 105,000 doses of vaccine have been given to the public since September, with 24,000 Rhode Islanders being vaccinated per week. Of those vaccinated during that period, 73% were at pharmacies, and 65% were 65 and older in age.

“Our goal is to reach 100% by the end of January,” said McKee. “Let’s keep the pace. Shots are important to maintain a high level of defense.”

McKee noted that Rhode Island began administering vaccine to children five to 11 years old and up on November 3. “Since then 13% of the state’s 80,000 eligible five to 11 year old’s have been vaccinated,” he said. “That means over 10,000 Rhode Island kids are on their way to full protection against COVID-19.”

An indication that the transmission rate is high was that Pilgrim High School in Warwick went to remote learning for the week after a cluster of COVID-19 cases was detected. The R.I. Department of Health alerted school officials about the cluster over the weekend.

On another front, McKee was in attendance Monday at the White House for President Joe Biden’s signing of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act bill. The bipartisan infrastructure bill will send about $1.7 billion to Rhode Island for highway and bridge upgrades over a five year period.

“It was an honor to be there,” said McKee of the bill signing. “”It’s a big deal for Rhode Island.”

McKee said an example of that is the $1.5 billion the state will receive to repair its over 860 miles of highway in poor condition, with $242 million targeted for addressing the needs of the state’s 148 bridges.

“Rhode Island can also compete for $12.5 billion in bridge investment program for economic significant bridges, and nearly $16 billion of national funding in the bill dedicate for major projects that will deliver substantial economic benefits to our communities,” said McKee. “We will definitely be competing for those funds.”

“This will put many people to work over several years,” he added.

Cassius Shuman is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Shuman@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @CassiusShuman.