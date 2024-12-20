‘All that’ and a giant quahog: Tourism chief takes R.I.’s effort in new directions, but is it working?

By
-
Anika Kimble-Huntley, / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
Anika Kimble-Huntley, / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

Anika Kimble-Huntley has learned that being the state’s chief tourism marketer involves certain responsibilities that go beyond the published job description. She took the R.I. Commerce Corp. job three years ago and oversees seven employees and two outside ad agencies. It’s a position that often serves as a lightning rod for criticism from the Ocean

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Understanding Stroke: Essential Information for Immediate Action

Stroke is a leading cause of death and long-term disability in the United States, impacting…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display