Amanda Whaley Named the National Sales Manager of Toray’s Torayfan® Division

Amanda Whaley has been appointed to the position of National Sales Manager of the Torayfan® Division at Toray Plastics (America), Inc. Whaley most recently served the company as the division’s Senior Accounts Manager. In 2017 she was appointed to the position of Key Accounts Manager, following two years of service as Product Manager. Prior to that, Whaley served as a Torayfan Sales and Marketing Analyst, a position she held for two years. Whaley joined Toray in 2012 as a Cost Analyst in the Accounting Department.

