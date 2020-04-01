Amgen Foundation donates $500K to R.I. COVID-19 Response Fund

WEST GREENWICH – Amgen Inc. and the Amgen Foundation contributed $500,000 to the Rhode Island COVID-19 Response Fund, created in early March by the United Way of Rhode Island and the Rhode Island Foundation to help support nonprofits impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The local donation is part of a $12.5 million effort by the biotechnology company to support needs across the U.S. and beyond affected by the outbreak. The response fund aids organizations that are offering direct assistance to Rhode Islanders “with financial need or demonstrated hardship” resulting from the pandemic, Amgen said.

“We are using our expertise, capabilities and financial support to help [Gov. Gina M. Raimondo’s] efforts and to help Rhode Islanders get through this very difficult time,” Amgen Vice President of Rhode Island Operations Thomas Seewoester said in a statement.

Amgen also said the Amgen Foundation will match donations made by company employees around the world who “wish to contribute their own funds to the relief efforts.”

- Advertisement -

Both United Way CEO and President Cortney Nicolato and Rhode Island Foundation CEO and President Neil D. Steinberg said in their respective statements that they are “very grateful” for Amgen’s contribution to the fund.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.