Amid hospital mergers, some still going it alone

Our Lady of Fatima Hospital. Landmark Medical Center. Westerly Hospital. Memorial Hospital. Over the last decade, mergers, acquisitions, affiliations and closures have consumed all but one of the state’s independent hospitals: South County Hospital. The South Kingstown facility, too, faces financial pressures, skating on increasingly thin operating margins, according to its annual reports. And the…