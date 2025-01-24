Amy Odom Named Partner at Chisholm Chisholm & Kilpatrick LTD

Amy Odom joined CCK Law in 2018 after ten years with the National Veterans Legal Services Program. Amy has appeared in over 1,500 CAVC cases and has argued several cases before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. She has also authored amicus briefs filed with the Supreme Court of the United States. Amy has served as President of the CAVC Bar Association and on the CAVC’s Judicial Advisory Committee. She is a member of the National Organization of Veterans’ Advocates (NOVA). Her litigation expertise has resulted in impactful decisions that have shaped the field of veterans law.