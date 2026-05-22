An R.I. success story worth reinvesting in

By
-
TAKING OFF: Flux Marine Ltd. CEO Ben Sorkin, left, pictured with engineer Milo Ferrazzoli in 2022, has raised more than $30 million from investors.  PBN FILE PHOTO/­ELIZABETH GRAHAM
TAKING OFF: Flux Marine Ltd. CEO Ben Sorkin, left, pictured with engineer Milo Ferrazzoli in 2022, has raised more than $30 million from investors.  PBN FILE PHOTO/­ELIZABETH GRAHAM

Investment capital can still be tough to find for startups looking to stay in Rhode Island. But imagine the last 25 years without the Slater Technology Fund. Since its launch in 2000, the quasi-public venture capital fund has invested $44 million in more than 140 early-stage companies. That investment attracted about $1.2 billion in additional

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Investing Wisely: Enhancing Efficiency & Value Through Sustainable Operations

Amgen is using its innovative capabilities to combat climate change and preserve natural resources through…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR