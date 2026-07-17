Andrew Groth

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PBN 40 UNDER FORTY 2026 AWARDS ANDREW GROTH | 36 Managing director, KPMG LLP What is the biggest challenge facing your industry? The biggest challenge facing our industry is the rapid pace of technological change, especially the integration of artificial intelligence into the audit. It’s now a core topic in conversations with audit committees, management

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