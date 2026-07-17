PBN 40 UNDER FORTY 2026 AWARDS

ANDREW GROTH | 36

THE PROP

Managing director, KPMG LLPThe biggest challenge facing our industry is the rapid pace of technological change, especially the integration of artificial intelligence into the audit. It’s now a core topic in conversations with audit committees, management and engagement teams. I’m focused on helping teams thoughtfully embed AI into the audit process, using it to drive enhanced audit quality and efficiency, while ensuring accountability and professional judgment remain firmly central.Lifeguard at the Blackstone Valley Boys & Girls Club. Earlier this year, I had the opportunity to coordinate a KPMG Community Impact Day event there, a full-circle moment that reinforced the importance of investing in the communities that shape us.Del’s Lemonade. We love taking our boys to Mackerel Cove in Jamestown, and I’m just as excited as they are when we see the Del’s truck parked there.A statue of a boxer – an homage to our dog, Leo. My three boys (Alex, 7; Austin, 5; and Anthony, 3) weren’t able to make the photoshoot, so I wanted to bring something that represents our family. The boys adore Leo, and he’s great with them.