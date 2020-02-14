Anne M. Pisaturo, CPA, MST, Sansiveri, Kimball & Co., LLP Partner

Anne M. Pisaturo has been promoted to Partner. Her areas of expertise include Business Strategy and Tax Consulting & Compliance — providing guidance to high net-worth individuals, as well as manufacturing, distribution, retail, professional services, construction, and real estate clients.

Anne’s career at Sansiveri started back in the Spring of 1987 with her college internship in the firm’s tax department. “Everyone at the firm was so patient with me — showing me the ropes and genuinely wanting to help me succeed.”

Anne’s notable contributions include helping to put into place Sansiveri’s Alternative Career Plan — which enables employees to opt for a part-time schedule without sacrificing benefits or the opportunity to earn promotions within the firm. Ironically, this pathway supported Anne’s own growth within the firm, with the births of her two sons along the way.

About her 30+ year journey from intern to Partner: “I can’t imagine doing this anywhere else. We know each other’s families and what’s going on in each other’s lives. We respect and support one another. That’s why I am still here.”

- Advertisement -

Anne enjoys cooking, baking, travelling, and volunteering with the Cranston West High School Theatre Program. She earned her Bachelors in Accounting from Providence College and Masters in Taxation from Bryant University.