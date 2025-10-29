Apple Cinemas to bring bowling, trampoline park, other amenities to Providence Place mall

A few tickets are still available.

PROVIDENCE – Apple Cinemas is on track to start showing films in Providence Place mall Nov. 1, but the movie theater operator said Wednesday that more changes to the space are on the way.

Apple Cinemas plans to renovate the theater to also include luxury reclining chairs for moviegoers, a bowling lounge, an indoor trampoline park as well as a bar and lounge. The movie theater operator will also install IMAX screens with Laser, ScreenX and ACX with Dolby Atmos, which Apple Cinemas says offer advanced projection and sound technologies. The renovations are expected to be completed by winter 2026.

. “Our vision is to create a space where guests can enjoy movies, games, and social fun all under one roof. Whether you’re watching the latest blockbuster in Dolby Atoms or enjoying cocktails after a friendly bowling match, there’s something here for everyone.”

from W. Mark Russo, who was tapped as permanent receiver of Providence Place mall in November 2024, to enter into a lease agreement with Apple Cinemas on Oct. 20.

Court documents show both Russo and Apple Cinemas had already signed the lease agreement, which is being held “in camera” – meaning it is not available to the public.

The last day of operation for the shopping center’s current movie theater, Providence Place Cinemas 16, will be Oct. 26, according to the theater’s website.

Court documents show National Amusements, which runs Providence Place Cinemas 16, did not plan to extend its lease after it expires on Jan 31.

Centennial Real Estate Management LLC, the mall’s management company, and Russo spent “well over” six months showing movie operators the space and negotiating letters of intent, according to court documents. In the end, Apple Cinemas proposed the best terms and conditions. Also, Russo had visited Apple Cinemas’ theater in

Warwick

and was “impressed with those operations.”

“Apple Cinemas will bring new energy, new entertainment, and new reasons for families and visitors to spend time at the mall,” Russo said in a statement Wednesday. “This reflects our broader commitment to strengthening Providence Place’s long-term success and appeal.”

Apple Cinemas operates a 12-screen standalone theater on the Warwick Mall property. The company has no relation to technology giant Apple Inc., which, in fact, filed a lawsuit against the theater chain in August, claiming trademark infringement.

The mall went into receivership last year after the former owner, Brookfield Properties and subsidiary, GGP-Providence Place LLC, defaulted on more than $250 million in loans.

National Amusements has been running the Providence Place Cinemas 16 since late 2003, when it purchased the operation from Northeast Cinemas. In 2008, National Amusements announced it had purchased the Feinstein IMAX Theatre located in the mall from IMAX Corp.

Providence Place Cinemas 16, which occupies just more than 128,000 square feet, was the largest contributor to the mall’s rent in 2023 – accounting for 9.8% of Providence Place’s total base rent collections for the year ending September 2023, according to a report issued by Kroll Bond Rating Agency last year.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.

Siva Shan, co-founder of Apple Cinemas