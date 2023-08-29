Araujo named new fair lending officer at Bristol County Savings Bank

TAUNTON – Cassandra Araujo has been promoted to the position of fair lending officer at Bristol County Savings Bank.

In her new role, Araujo will be responsible for maintaining an effective program to ensure that the bank remains compliant with all fair lending laws, regulations and guidance, according to a news release.

Araujo will also collaborate with managers to identify and correct potential fair lending risk issues, perform monitoring of the bank’s lending portfolios and oversee the Fair Lending program.

Prior to her promotion, Araujo held several positions at the Taunton-based bank, including staff auditor, compliance analyst, operations associate and teller.

Araujo earned her bachelor’s degree in general management from Bridgewater State University and resides in Berkley, Mass.