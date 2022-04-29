Are staff shortages negatively affecting your individual workload or your company’s overall production?

While some businesses have prospered amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many more have struggled through one existential competitive or economic challenge after another. The latest is an extremely tight labor market in many industries and job classifications as employers struggle to manage fallout from the “Great Resignation.”

Health care providers are among the employers struggling to fill jobs, creating additional burdens on already stressed workers.

On April 26, union nurses and other employees at Women & Infants Hospital protested a new policy preventing front-line caregivers from taking holiday vacation time. The hospital’s parent, Care New England Health System, in March reported more than 900 unfilled jobs. But health care is hardly the only industry feeling the strain.

National data shows a near record 11.3 million open jobs nationally, with rising wages leading to higher prices and runaway inflation.

And one national survey recently found that 34% of workers plan to leave their jobs in the next 12 months.

