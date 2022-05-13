Are you concerned about new leadership coming to the state’s two biggest health care systems at the same time?

In the past month, the leaders of Rhode Island’s two largest health care systems both announced plans to step down, following their latest failed attempt to merge.
In April, Dr. Timothy J. Babineau, CEO and president of Lifespan Corp., said he’ll resign at the end of this month.
On May 11, Dr. James E. Fanale, CEO and president of Care New England Health System, said he’ll retire early next year.
In February, Attorney General Peter F. Neronha rejected a proposed merger of the two systems with partner Brown University.
Both health systems face fiscal challenges and significant, pandemic-fueled staffing shortages.
In March Lifespan, the larger of the two, said it had 2,300 openings. CNE at the time had more than 900 jobs available.
