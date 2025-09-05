Are you confident the courts will overturn the stop-work order for the Revolution Wind farm?

Rhode Island and Connecticut on Sept. 4 sued President Donald Trump’s administration to overturn a stop-work order for the Revolution Wind farm.

The project has all needed federal approvals and the developer says it’s 80% complete and was on track to deliver 704 megawatts of clean energy to over 350,000 homes in Connecticut and Rhode Island by 2026.

But the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management cited both national security and environmental concerns in its Aug. 22 stop-work order, which paused all offshore construction on Revolution Wind, located in federal waters 17 miles off the Rhode Island coast.

Orsted A/S, the Danish developer behind the offshore wind project, on Sept. 4 filed its own complaint in U.S. District Court challenging the stop-work order.

ISO New England, the entity responsible for operating the electric grid in the region, has warned that delaying the project would increase risks to reliable energy.