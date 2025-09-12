Are you satisfied state and local leaders did all they could to keep Hasbro Inc. from leaving Rhode Island?

Did state and local leaders do everything they could to keep Hasbro Inc. from moving to Boston next year?

When Pawtucket leaders learned the company was again considering a move, city leaders proposed Hasbro take over a 20-acre parcel that includes the former Apex building.

In November, the I-195 Redevelopment District Commission offered a key 1-acre plot on the west side of the Providence River to Hasbro for $1 to persuade the company from relocating to Massachusetts.

State and city leaders, including in Providence, where the company was founded more than a century ago, publicly said they wanted Hasbro to stay.

But there was little public response from Pawtucket-based Hasbro to any of the proposals. In 2018, the company also considered plans for a new headquarters and Massachusetts officials actively began courting the global toy maker.

This year they finally succeeded in getting the company to leave the Ocean State.