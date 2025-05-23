Are you satisfied with the direction of the state’s tourism efforts?

Rhode Island is searching for a new tourism leader after Anika Kimble-Huntley stepped down at the end of April for a job with Las Vegas-based Resorts World Inc.

She was hired in 2021 to direct the state’s marketing and tourism strategy. Kimble-Huntley has not spoken publicly about her departure, which was first reported by Providence Business News.

Gov. Daniel J. McKee issued a statement on Wednesday praising her “exceptional leadership.” He added the state is searching for a successor and noted it is prepared “to seamlessly continue building on the strategic marketing momentum created by Anika and her team.”

Three months ago, state tourism officials released a five-year strategic plan to continue increasing visitation to Rhode Island. The roadmap includes a comprehensive inventory assessment of the physical assets in the state and provides benchmarks that tourism officials hope can bring annual state and local tax revenue related to tourism from the $935 million in 2023 past the $1 billion threshold.

In 2024 R.I. Commerce Corp. unveiled a statewide “All That” tourism campaign, which initially included multiple short videos aired outside the state showcasing the Ocean State’s landmarks, culinary spots and coastline. The campaign was described at the time as “a new dawn of tourism,” intended to generate revenue for local communities.