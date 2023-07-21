Armory up, ‘Superman’ on deck

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

Providence leaders have some big decisions to make about the future of the Cranston Street Armory and the “Superman” building. The state’s termination of a redevelopment contract for the armory leaves city leaders, including Mayor Brett P. Smiley, considering whether to take over ownership of the historic state property. Reuse of the building would require…