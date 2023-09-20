Art Connection-RI welcomes Adrienne Wooster as Program Manager where she will facilitate the donation of artwork to organizations serving those in need. Art Connection-RI works with artists donors and has provided more than 1700 artworks to 110 non-profits within the state, including the RI Free Clinic and PACE RI. Adrienne holds a BFA from Roger Williams University (‘19) and brings her experience in administration, advocacy, and arts non-profit work, including her concurrent role as Executive Assistant at The Collaborative, to the position. Adrienne is also an artist and writer. Since 2018, she has participated in a variety of regional exhibitions and showcases. She greatly looks forward to working with the community to give others the experience of art.