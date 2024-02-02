Asthenis Pharmacy providing an alternative source for health care information

(Editor’s note: This is the 41st installment in a monthly series speaking with minority business owners and leaders. Each will be asked their views on minority-business conditions in the state and for ways to improve those businesses’ chances for success.)While he was attending Harvard University’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Eugenio Fernandez Jr. recalled how his physician peers often wished they had more time to spend with their patients. That time is crucial because that is when patients have access to the most reliable health information, getting it straight from a doctor who’s conducted an examination and knows the patient’s medical history, Fernandez says. But amid a shortage of primary care physicians, many patients struggle just to see their doctors. Appointments are fairly short – lasting just 15 minutes on average – creating a rush to diagnose issues, come up with treatments and explain a patient’s prognosis. “That’s not enough time to ask questions,” Fernandez said. For Spanish-speaking patients, a language barrier can heighten the challenges. Looking to improve access to reliable health information, Fernandez opened Asthenis LLC, doing business as Asthenis Pharmacy, in July 2018. The business generates revenue as an independent pharmacy, but it also helps fund a greater purpose: educating people. “Providing a holistic approach to health education is at the core of what we do,” Fernandez said. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Fernandez says he would offer health seminars, in both Spanish and English, at places such as churches and senior centers to inform people about a variety of health topics. He’d also set up an on-site health clinic for anyone who wanted a vaccine or had additional questions. Then during the pandemic, the Asthenis team offered information on COVID-19 and vaccinated tens of thousands, including former Providence Mayor Jorge O. Elorza and former Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea. And even when funding for COVID-19 tests dried up, Fernandez says Asthenis continued offering free tests through 2023. Now Fernandez says Asthenis has partnered with more than 100 organizations in Rhode Island – including Family Service of Rhode Island Inc. as well as schools and churches – to provide communities with vaccines, information and public health guidance. Aside from getting their prescriptions filled or delivered to their door, anyone is welcome to Ashthenis Pharmacy to get answers to their medical questions, and even referrals for where to go for follow-up care. “My primary objective is to give people access to the resources they need so they can be better informed about their health,” Fernandez said. Asthenis Pharmacy is located on Cranston Street in Providence, within the affordable housing complex Wiggins Village and near the low-income neighborhood in the West End where Fernandez, the son of Cuban refugees, grew up. Fernandez attended Classical High School and then earned degrees from the University of Rhode Island in biology, psychology, pharmacy and business before attending Harvard. The location of Asthenis makes good business sense with a large and diverse client base nearby, but it also means Asthenis is able to serve a community where it can be difficult to get reliable health care information outside of a doctor’s office, Fernandez says. “Not only do we provide an essential service for a community that is typically underserved, [but] I like to think that we are a part of the revitalization of this area,” Fernandez said. Asthenis’ name reflects Fernandez’s mission. The word Asthenis derives from the Greek word for patient. Fernandez says he chose this name because today’s health care system has become too focused on the administration side of care and not on patients. “I want to put the focus back on people and improve their access to care,” Fernandez said. “If we do this, then we can dig ourselves from the hole we created.” Fernandez says his business has grown through word of mouth and his connections with communities throughout Rhode Island. And even though Fernandez says he likes to keep an imaginary fire extinguisher by his side for the little “fires” or challenges that arise as a business owner, his drive comes from the overall mission to help provide health care education. “My goal is just to help as many folks as possible,” Fernandez said.Rhode Island presents many opportunities for minority entrepreneurs. While challenges are a part of any business journey, the resilience and innovative spirit of small- and minority business owners often turn these into opportunities for growth and success. There’s a supportive ecosystem here, including networks and communities that support locally owned and operated businesses.My business, Asthenis Pharmacy, has a diverse customer base, and we value the trust that all customers, including minorities, place in us for their medication needs. This diversity not only enriches our business but also contributes to a sustainable business model that is based on providing the best personalized services from our locally owned ­pharmacy.The biggest step is community engagement. Imagine if every Rhode Islander knew about the unique services offered by a small business like Asthenis. We’re not just a pharmacy; we’re locally owned and operated offering unique services such as free next-day shipping of prescriptions throughout the state.As a community-based organization, we have not had extensive experience with lending institutions. However, the business landscape for minority entrepreneurs such as me is filled with opportunities for growth, supported by a community that values the high levels of service and convenience that a locally owned pharmacy like Asthenis provides.I would recommend various local and national resources that are specifically designed to assist minority entrepreneurs and small businesses in general. n