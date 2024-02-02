Asthenis Pharmacy providing an alternative source for health care information

By
-
BACK WHERE IT STARTED: ­Eugenio Fernandez Jr. operates Asthenis Pharmacy in Providence’s West End, near where he grew up. Part of the mission of his business is to provide reliable health information to communities that often struggle to get that information.  PBN PHOTO/RUPERT WHITELEY
BACK WHERE IT STARTED: ­Eugenio Fernandez Jr. operates Asthenis Pharmacy in Providence’s West End, near where he grew up. Part of the mission of his business is to provide reliable health information to communities that often struggle to get that information.  PBN PHOTO/RUPERT WHITELEY

(Editor’s note: This is the 41st installment in a monthly series speaking with minority business owners and leaders. Each will be asked their views on minority-business conditions in the state and for ways to improve those businesses’ chances for success.) While he was attending Harvard University’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Eugenio Fernandez Jr.

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display