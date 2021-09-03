At historic Newport inn, Craig became a vital fixture

By
-
PLACE ­SETTER: Angela Craig prepares the dining room at Newport’s historic Admiral Fitzroy Inn, where she started as the innkeeper in 2004. / PBN PHOTO/KATE WHITNEY LUCEY
PLACE ­SETTER: Angela Craig prepares the dining room at Newport’s historic Admiral Fitzroy Inn, where she started as the innkeeper in 2004. / PBN PHOTO/KATE WHITNEY LUCEY
Before her role as innkeeper at Newport’s historic Admiral Fitzroy Inn – a job she took in 2004 – Angela Craig and her husband, Peter Gagnon, had what Craig calls a “learning experience,” a cautionary tale for other small-business owners. They bought The Villa Bed & Breakfast in Westerly, a transaction she made happen in…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display