At Washington Trust, physical and financial well-being join as one

Healthiest Employers of Rhode Island 2023

500-1,499 Employees 5. The Washington Trust Co.

CEO (or equivalent): Edward O. Handy III, Chairman and CEO

Number of employees: 654

THE 654 EMPLOYEES at The Washington Trust Co. regularly receive an abundance of health support from the Westerly-based financial institution.

‘The wellness program makes me think about trying to eat better, walk a little more, and make sure I get enough sleep each night.’

LINA GHARIOS, operations associate

Dianne Morrone, Washington Trust’s assistant vice president of corporate training, says the bank each month offers employees options to participate in a health challenge and attend a health-focused activity or program in person or online. Additionally, employees may access yoga classes, stretching classes to prevent injuries and Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island-sponsored quarterly webinars.

Plus, Washington Trust creates fact sheets on various health-related topics, such as heart disease or seasonal affective disorder, Marrone said. “Mental health problems used to be stigmatized; we’re doing awareness and education on the issue,” she said.

- Advertisement -

With four wellness program options, the bank “goes above and beyond” in helping employees maintain good health, she said.