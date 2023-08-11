At Washington Trust, physical and financial well-being join as one

Healthiest Employers of Rhode Island 2023
500-1,499 Employees 5. The Washington Trust Co.
CEO (or equivalent): Edward O. Handy III, Chairman and CEO
Number of employees: 654
THE 654 EMPLOYEES at The Washington Trust Co. regularly receive an abundance of health support from the Westerly-based financial institution.
‘The wellness program makes me think about trying to eat better, walk a little more, and make sure I get enough sleep each night.’
LINA GHARIOS, operations associate
Dianne Morrone, Washington Trust’s assistant vice president of corporate training, says the bank each month offers employees options to participate in a health challenge and attend a health-focused activity or program in person or online. Additionally, employees may access yoga classes, stretching classes to prevent injuries and Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island-sponsored quarterly webinars.
Plus, Washington Trust creates fact sheets on various health-related topics, such as heart disease or seasonal affective disorder, Marrone said. “Mental health problems used to be stigmatized; we’re doing awareness and education on the issue,” she said.
With four wellness program options, the bank “goes above and beyond” in helping employees maintain good health, she said.
