Atlantic Audiology buys Westerly medical office condo for $400K

WESTERLY – An office condominium in the Champion Medical building recently sold for $400,000, according to public records and an announcement by Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal.

The 35 Wells St., Unit 2, medical office condominium was purchased by a real estate holding company for Atlantic Audiology Inc., a hearing-loss treatment practice, ear care provider and hearing aid store. The unit contains 2,000 square feet of working space.

This will be Atlantic Audilogy’s third location, according to Sweeney Real Estate, which represented the buyer in the deal.

Atlantic Audiology also has offices in Cranston and North Kingstown.

The owner of the company is Micheline Gauthier, a doctor of audiology. Gauthier took over as the owner and primary audiologist at Atlantic Audiology in early 2017, according to the company’s website. Gauthier is a native Rhode Islander who earned her doctorate in audiology from the University of Rhode Island in 2007.

The company was originally established about 14 years ago. It started with an office in Cranston, before expanding to its second office in North Kingstown in 2021.

The services provided by Atlantic Audiology include diagnostic audiologic evaluation, earwax removal, evaluation for hearing aids, hearing aid fitting, hearing aid repair and remote hearing care.

The medical office condo was most recently valued by Westerly property assessors in 2024 as being worth $425,200, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

Eric Schultheis, a salesperson and appraiser for Sweeney Real Estate, represented the buyers in this transaction. The property was listed on behalf of the seller by Hayes & Sherry Cushman & Wakefield.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the office condominium was sold by Ascioti-Vincunas LLC, a limited liability company based in Agawam, Mass. The property was purchased by MMG Holdings LLC, a limited liability company based in Charlestown, according to the deed.

