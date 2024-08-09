Atlantic Mills up for sale, again

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – After the city spent years trying to preserve Atlantic Mills, the iconic property is back on the market. In September 2022, the Providence Redevelopment Agency entered into a purchase and sales contract with the owner, Howard & Eleanor Brynes LLC. Then in August 2023, the agency issued a request for information for interested firms to join in rehabilitating

PROVIDENCE – After the city spent years trying to preserve Atlantic Mills, the iconic property is back on the market.

In September 2022, the Providence Redevelopment Agency entered into a purchase and sales contract with the owner, Howard & Eleanor Brynes LLC. Then in August 2023, the agency issued a request for information for interested firms to join in rehabilitating the property.

However, the owner declined to extend the purchase and sale contract “after PRA sponsored an environmental investigation through the R.I. Department of Environmental Management,” Josh Estrella, spokesperson for Mayor Brett P. Smiley, said on Aug. 8. He added that the investigation is something that would “inform any potential buyer’s due diligence process.”

The mill was listed for sale at LoopNet.com for $5 million on Aug 2.

It was not immediately clear when the owners notified the city of their decision to end the purchase and sale contract.

In October 2022 PRA applied for a Targeted Brownfield Assessment of the property, which includes a Phase I and Phase II Site Investigation, Evan LaCross, spokesperson for R.I. DEM told PBN Friday. DEM completed Phase I in July 2023 and Phase II Site Investigation in June 2024, which found polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons – or PAHs – metals and total petroleum hydrocarbons – or TPH – in site soils and vinyl chloride in groundwater. It also found bromoform in soil gas above the DEP standard.

DEM’s contractor, Fuss & O’Neill is preparing a Remedial Action Work Plan that is expected to be completed by Oct. 5 and at that point the agency’s assessment will be complete. Also, DEM is accepting public comments until Aug. 19 on the intended remediation and then a Remedial Decision Letter will be sent to the owner on Aug. 20, LaCross said.

Responses to the RFI were due Sept. 27, 2023 and Estrella said two entities responded to the RFI, which the PRA “has continued engaging.” He did not immediately respond to questions on how exactly the city has been working with the entities.

“The City continues to support the property's current mixed-use and is eager to assist future ownership in enhancing this community asset,” Estrella said.

According to the RFI the site was identified as a potential strategic investment in Olneyville.

“The property’s unique community, industrial and cultural legacy offers a rare, remaining opportunity for a mix of creative economy, maker space and design-focused small-scale users,” the document says. “This initiative seeks to preserve the historical landmark within the neighborhood while improving the space for current and future tenants and furthering the development of the design district.”

Possible uses for the

approximately 348,000-square-foot, four story building include space for design firms, retail stores, artisans, small businesses, nonprofits, office space, artist live-work space or “other affordable housing modes” that meet the project’s overall goals, according to the RFI.

Atlantic Mills served as the headquarters of the Atlantic Delaine factory in the mid-1800’s. Then A.D. Julliard took over the property in 1904 and was the last to use it as a textile mill.

The Byrnes Families purchased the site in the 1950’s and has remained a mixed-use, multi-tenant operation. According to the property listing, the mill is 100% leased and has a “thriving flea market.” The mixed-use property is marketed as ideal for businesses or a redevelopment project.

PRA was previously awarded a $2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to reserve the mills. Along with this, PRA has said it was assessing a $3.9 million purchase option with the help of private funding or other resources for the acquisition and cost of repairs and improvements. In October 2023, the Providence Planning Department said the project was expected to cost around $15 million in total.

More recently, the mill was listed on Providence Preservation Society’s 2024 list of most endangered places, citing the property’s deferred maintenance and hazardous conditions.

Neither representatives for the property owners or the realtor connected with the mill’s listing on LoopNet.com immediately responded to PBN’s questions Friday.