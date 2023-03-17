Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.
ATTRACTION STRATEGY: R.I.’s chief tourism marketer setting plan to entice visitors for summer and beyond
With the start of the peak tourism season approaching, Anika Kimble-Huntley is eyeing the billions of dollars that potential visitors to Rhode Island could pump into the local economy in the coming months. Kimble-Huntley has been R.I. Commerce Corp.’s chief marketing officer since September 2021, the person in charge of overseeing the strategies and campaigns…