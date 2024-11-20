Bally’s Corp.’s ‘Pink Your Drink’ campaign raises $12.5K

PROVIDENCE – Bally’s Corp.’s inaugural “Pink Your Drink” campaign last month raised $12,500 to support the American Cancer Society’s push to end breast cancer.

The international gaming company, which operates casinos in Lincoln and Tiverton, launched the new campaign in October. It partnered with Teremana Tequila, Cointreau and American Beverage Marketers to sell two special alcoholic beverages throughout October, with proceeds from the sale being donated to the American Cancer Society.

Bally’s also contributed $10,000 to the society toward the campaign.

“We aim to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer research and support, while providing our guests with an exceptional experience,” Bally’s President George Papanier said in a statement.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.