Bank of America donates 146K face masks to Providence schools, nonprofits

PROVIDENCE – Bank of America Corp. recently donated 146,000 face masks to city schools and nonprofits, according to a news release.

The local donation is part of a national effort to distribute nearly 4 million face masks to communities bearing the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic, including people of color, the release stated. The company already donated 4 million masks nationwide earlier this year.

Local recipients include:

Providence Public Schools, which will receive 100,000 masks.

Family Services of Rhode Island, which will receive 10,000 masks.

Rhode Island Community Food Bank, which will receive 10,000 masks.

Pawtucket Central Falls Development Corp., which will receive 8,000 masks.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Northern Rhode Island, which will receive 8,000 masks.

Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, which will receive 6,000 masks.

Wiggin Village Apartments, which will receive 4,000 masks.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.

- Advertisement -