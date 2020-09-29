Bank of America donates 146K face masks to Providence schools, nonprofits

PROVIDENCE – Bank of America Corp. recently donated 146,000 face masks to city schools and nonprofits, according to a news release.

The local donation is part of a national effort to distribute nearly 4 million face masks to communities bearing the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic, including people of color, the release stated. The company already donated 4 million masks nationwide earlier this year.

Local recipients include:

  • Providence Public Schools, which will receive 100,000 masks.
  • Family Services of Rhode Island, which will receive 10,000 masks.
  • Rhode Island Community Food Bank, which will receive 10,000 masks.
  • Pawtucket Central Falls Development Corp., which will receive 8,000 masks.
  • Boys & Girls Clubs of Northern Rhode Island, which will receive 8,000 masks.
  • Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, which will receive 6,000 masks.
  • Wiggin Village Apartments, which will receive 4,000 masks.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.

