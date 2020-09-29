Bank of America donates 146K face masks to Providence schools, nonprofits

PROVIDENCE – Bank of America Corp. recently donated 146,000 face masks to city schools and nonprofits, according to a news release.
The local donation is part of a national effort to distribute nearly 4 million face masks to communities bearing the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic, including people of color, the release stated. The company already donated 4 million masks nationwide earlier this year.
Local recipients include:
- Providence Public Schools, which will receive 100,000 masks.
- Family Services of Rhode Island, which will receive 10,000 masks.
- Rhode Island Community Food Bank, which will receive 10,000 masks.
- Pawtucket Central Falls Development Corp., which will receive 8,000 masks.
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Northern Rhode Island, which will receive 8,000 masks.
- Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, which will receive 6,000 masks.
- Wiggin Village Apartments, which will receive 4,000 masks.
