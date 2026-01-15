Bank of America ends 2025 with $30.5B profit driven by trading, interest gains

By
-
BANK OF AMERICA Corp. reported a fourth quarter profit of $7.6B and full-year net income of $30.5B on Wednesday, up from $27.6B in 2024. / COURTESY OF ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO / MICHAEL DWYER

PROVIDENCE – Bank of America Corp. finished 2025 with a profit of $30.5 billion, up about 10.5% from $27.6 billion in 2024, as higher net interest income and strong trading results helped offset mixed investment banking performance. Full-year revenue net of interest expense reached $112 billion, and net interest income totaled $62 billion, up roughly

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Facing the Holidays with a Cancer Diagnosis

The holidays are often painted as a time of joy, tradition, and togetherness. But for…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display