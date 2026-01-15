Join the conversation with business leaders, educators, and employers shaping the future of work.

PROVIDENCE – Bank of America Corp. finished 2025 with a profit of $30.5 billion, up about 10.5% from $27.6 billion in 2024, as higher net interest income and strong trading results helped offset mixed investment banking performance. Full-year revenue net of interest expense reached $112 billion, and net interest income totaled $62 billion, up roughly 8% from 2024 on higher loan balances and continued asset repricing. Noninterest expense for the year was $69 billion, slightly above 2024, as the bank continued investing in talent, technology, and digital platforms. Full-year markets division revenue rose about 6%, reflecting strength across fixed-income and equities.

For the fourth quarter, which ended on Dec. 31, the Charlotte-based bank Wednesday reported a profit of $7.6 billion, up from $6.8 billion a year earlier. Earnings per diluted share were 98 cents, up from 83 cents in the fourth quarter of 2024 and above the 95-cent consensus of analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue net of interest expense this quarter, or the money the bank earns after paying interest on deposits and borrowings, totaled $28.4 billion, up nearly 7% from a year earlier. Net interest income for the quarter rose about 10% year over year to $15.8 billion, reflecting higher loan balances and continued benefit from asset repricing.

The bank said growth was supported by strength in consumer and commercial lending and resilient deposit balances.

Sales and trading revenue within Bank of America’s Markets division for the quarter climbed about 10% from a year earlier, led by fixed-income, currencies and commodities trading as market volatility boosted client activity late in the quarter.

Equity trading revenue from client stock trades and proprietary positions also posted solid gains.

Meanwhile, investment banking fees were mixed, as underwriting activity improved from year-ago levels, but advisory revenue remained pressured by a slower deal environment.

The bank set aside $1.3 billion this quarter to cover potential loan losses, slightly lower than the $1.5 billion reserved a year earlier, reflecting stable credit quality across consumer and commercial portfolios. Net charge-offs remained manageable.

Noninterest expense in for the quarter rose about 4% year over year to $17.5 billion. Despite the increase, the bank reported improved operating leverage as revenue growth outpaced expense growth.

Bank of America shares rose in early trading Wednesday following the earnings release, according to market reports.

Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.