Bank tax change good business for R.I.

The timing of Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s request to overhaul how banks are taxed could have been better. And threatening to consider moving some of its sizable operation out of state wasn’t a great look either. But the facts suggest Citizens has a strong case. That, rather than doling out a corporate favor, is why the governor’s office backs a formula that won’t penalize Citizens for having most of its banking operation in Rhode Island. Massachusetts will soon shift to a similar single-factor tax that eliminates property and payroll from the calculation. And Rhode Island already allows many nonbanking companies the same tax benefit Citizens is now seeking. The state would lose an estimated $15.6 million from the change in fiscal 2025. But that would be largely offset by increased state revenue tied to other tax credits the bank no longer qualifies for. Ensuring a major employer is taxed fairly is in everyone’s best interests, regardless of the optics created by the 11th-hour request.