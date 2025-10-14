BankFive executive wins Rhode Island Bankers Association Women & Allies award 

FALL RIVER – BankFive Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer Christina Johnk was honored by the Rhode Island Bankers Association with the 2025 Women and Allies award at the association’s annual banking conference, the bank announced on Oct. 9.

Johnk was recognized in the Champion of Women category for her longtime leadership and impact in the banking industry, according to the bank.

At BankFive, a community bank with locations in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, Johnk oversees all aspects of human resources, from hiring and performance management to employee development and succession planning.

She has more than 25 years of human resources experience, including senior roles at CVS Health Corp.’s MinuteClinic and Care New England.

“I am honored to receive a Women and Allies Award from the Rhode Island Bankers Association,” said Johnk. “Fostering an inclusive and empowering environment where every voice is heard has always been a cause I am dedicated to. I am proud to work at BankFive, where women leadership and talent is a core value.”

Outside her role at BankFive, Christina Johnk serves on the boards of United Way of Fall River, the Fall River Historical Society, and the Fall River Rotary. She also teaches as an adjunct professor at Bristol Community College.

At the bank, she has led employee-focused initiatives around inclusion and leadership, including resource groups for LGBTQ+ staff, parents, Portuguese-speaking employees, and people with disabilities. She has also overseen efforts in succession planning, performance management, and staff engagement.

Earlier this year, Johnk was honored with the Massachusetts Bankers Association Women and Allies award, a testament to her impactful work in the banking community.

The Rhode Island Bankers Association, established in 1915, serves as the only organization in the state serving the banking industry and advocates for its member institutions and participates alongside other New England Banking industry associations.

BankFive operates two full-service branches in Rhode Island, in Bristol and Warwick, and maintains a lending office in Lincoln.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.