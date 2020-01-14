NEWPORT – BankNewport has teamed up with the largest national independent broker-dealer to provide financial and advisory services through a subsidiary known as OceanPoint Investment Solutions, according to a news release.

Through a relationship with LPL Financial, the bank will be able to provide fee-based investment advisory services to customers, as well as access to investment resources, tools, research and technology, including an online, self-guided wealth portal.

LPL employees Donald Hartley and Sheri Hendricks will join the team of OceanPoint Investment Solutions to serve as financial advisers to BankNewport and OceanPoint Insurance customers. The bank plans to grow the team to support the expansion of OceanPoint Investment Solutions.

Other BankNewport business lines include OceanPoint Marine Lending and OceanPoint Insurance.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.