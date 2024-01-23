BankNewport’s 2023 philanthropic efforts exceed $1.6M in giving, 10K service hours

NEWPORT – BankNewport contributed more than $1.6 million in giving and over 10,000 employee service hours as part of its 2023 philanthropic efforts, the bank recently announced.

The funding included charitable grants, contributions, community event sponsorships and donations through the bank’s 19 local branches and impacted more than 400 organizations via monetary support, community and board service, and/or financial education, the bank said.

“Since our founding more than 200 years ago, BankNewport has been committed to supporting Rhode Island,” CEO and President Jack Murphy said in a statement. “As we reflect on the past year, many of our neighbors continue to face difficulties. BankNewport is extremely proud to contribute to hundreds of nonprofits who work tirelessly to provide resources and care for those in need.”

Murphy said bank employees shared “their time, expertise, and generous spirit throughout our communities.”

The bank’s philanthropic efforts focused on basic human needs, children and families, education, economic security, arts and culture, and the environment, according to a news release.

More than 2,000 students and community members benefited from interactive financial education presentations on a variety of topics, including saving and budgeting, credit, and homeownership, that were made available both in person and virtually through the bank’s BNWise program. Employees annually perform 10,000 hours of financial education and community service work, the bank said.

Through its “Kind Hearts Warm Soles” campaign, the bank collected more than 1,800 pairs of new adult and children’s socks from employees and community members for agencies throughout the state.

Founded in 1819 and headquartered in Newport, the bank has awarded more than $9.8 million in grants, sponsorships and donations to a wide range of nonprofit and community organizations over the past 10 years, according to the release.