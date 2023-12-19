BankRI celebrates opening of first Newport branch

PROVIDENCE – Bank Rhode Island has opened a new branch in the Bellevue Plaza in Newport, expanding its statewide footprint to 22 branches, the bank recently announced.

The bank marked the opening of the new branch, its first in Newport and second on Aquidneck Island, with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting on Dec. 12, where company leaders were joined by members of the city’s local business community.

“We are excited to have a physical presence in Newport and be able to continue to meet the financial needs of the community, now with an added level of convenience,” Will Tsonos, CEO and president of BankRI, said in a statement. “This is all about being accessible to customers and embracing an opportunity to move into an area where we can further support and grow relationships.”

The new branch compliments BankRI’s existing presence in Middletown and a growing base of customers in the surrounding island communities, the bank said. The Newport branch is led by manager Brooke Darcy, a BankRI veteran of more than seven years and a resident of Aquidneck Island.

- Advertisement -