BankRI donates $64K to local nonprofits

PROVIDENCE – Bank Rhode Island recently donated $64,160 to 22 local nonprofits, according to a news release.

The grants, which range from $1,000 to $7,500, focus on supporting organizations that offer human services, education and health initiatives.

Among the recipients is Farm Fresh Rhode Island, which received $5,000 for its Bonus Bucks program, which doubles the amount of federal food assistance for low-income families who buy at local farmers markets.

- Advertisement -

Other recipients are as follows:

AccessPoint RI

American Cancer Society, Rhode Island Chapter

Angels’ Car Closet

Art Connection Rhode Island

Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket

Clinica Esperanza/Hope Clinic

College Visions

Connecting for Children & Families

David Louis Cunha Foundation

Firstworks

Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation

Good Neighbors

Nonviolence Institute

Operation Stand Down Rhode Island

Prout School

Rhode Island Ovarian Cancer Alliance

Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra and Music School

Senior Agenda Coalition of Rhode Island

Teach for America

United Way of Rhode Island

Warren Heritage Foundation

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.