BankRI donates $64K to local nonprofits

By
PROVIDENCE – Bank Rhode Island recently donated $64,160 to 22 local nonprofits, according to a news release.

The grants, which range from $1,000 to $7,500, focus on supporting organizations that offer human services, education and health initiatives.

Among the recipients is Farm Fresh Rhode Island, which received $5,000 for its Bonus Bucks program, which doubles the amount of federal food assistance for low-income families who buy at local farmers markets.

 

Other recipients are as follows:

  • AccessPoint RI
  • American Cancer Society, Rhode Island Chapter
  • Angels’ Car Closet
  • Art Connection Rhode Island
  • Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket
  • Clinica Esperanza/Hope Clinic
  • College Visions
  • Connecting for Children & Families
  • David Louis Cunha Foundation
  • Firstworks
  • Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation
  • Good Neighbors
  • Nonviolence Institute
  • Operation Stand Down Rhode Island
  • Prout School
  • Rhode Island Ovarian Cancer Alliance
  • Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra and Music School
  • Senior Agenda Coalition of Rhode Island
  • Teach for America
  • United Way of Rhode Island
  • Warren Heritage Foundation

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.

