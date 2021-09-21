BankRI donates $64K to local nonprofits

PROVIDENCE – Bank Rhode Island recently donated $64,160 to 22 local nonprofits, according to a news release.
The grants, which range from $1,000 to $7,500, focus on supporting organizations that offer human services, education and health initiatives.
Among the recipients is Farm Fresh Rhode Island, which received $5,000 for its Bonus Bucks program, which doubles the amount of federal food assistance for low-income families who buy at local farmers markets.
Other recipients are as follows:
- AccessPoint RI
- American Cancer Society, Rhode Island Chapter
- Angels’ Car Closet
- Art Connection Rhode Island
- Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket
- Clinica Esperanza/Hope Clinic
- College Visions
- Connecting for Children & Families
- David Louis Cunha Foundation
- Firstworks
- Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation
- Good Neighbors
- Nonviolence Institute
- Operation Stand Down Rhode Island
- Prout School
- Rhode Island Ovarian Cancer Alliance
- Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra and Music School
- Senior Agenda Coalition of Rhode Island
- Teach for America
- United Way of Rhode Island
- Warren Heritage Foundation
Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.
