BankRI grants a combined $93,000 to 28 nonprofits

PROVIDENCE – Bank Rhode Island has awarded $93,000 in grants to 28 local nonprofits to support programs that focus on education, human services and the arts.

The Providence Preservation Society is among the organizations to be awarded a grant, which will support its Partners in Preservation and Building Works programs. Building Works is a pilot initiative of the organization and builds upon its track record of workforce development – specifically, addressing the shortfall of skilled tradespeople – and educating homeowners.

With Building Works, the preservation society provides low- to moderate-income Providence-area residents with paid preservation trades and job readiness training, along with on-the-job experience and employment support, BankRI says.

The bank says many older buildings in Providence have grown unsafe due to a combination of the severe shortage of people with the proper skills to repair and maintain them, and the economic burden to residents and landlords of such work. Additionally, Building Works assists residents living in historic homes in Providence, educating them on how to address and fix certain issues themselves.

Providence’s housing stock is among the oldest in the country, leading to increased problems with ventilation, lead paint, electrical systems and accessibility. Funding from BankRI will help to offset the cost of the program for participants.

“Housing is the biggest issue facing our state and in order to move the needle, preserving existing homes is as important as creating new ones – this is about empowering people with the tools to succeed,” said Brent Runyon, executive director of the Providence Preservation Society. “It takes a tremendous amount of resources to get a program like this off the ground. We are thrilled to call BankRI a partner and to have their support.”

“As with all of our charitable community investments, we want to support programs that meet both the immediate needs of our neighbors and foster long-term success,” said Will Tsonos, BankRI CEO and president. “I respect the tenacity nonprofits bring to our state and the difference they make in Rhode Islanders’ quality of life.”

The list of nonprofits awarded grants by BankRI also includes:

Adoption Rhode Island

Art Connection

AS220

Back to School Rhode Island

Bryant University

Community College of Rhode Island

Contemporary Theater Company

Dorcas International Institute of RI

Friends Way

Gateways to Change

Inspiring Minds

John E. Fogarty Foundation

New Urban Arts

Operation Stand Down Rhode Island

Pawtucket Central Falls Development

Providence Public Library

Rhode Island Black Film Festival

Rhode Island Coalition to End Homelessness

Rhode Island Hospital Foundation

Rhode Island PBS

Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra & Music School

Scholarship Foundation of East Providence

Sophia Academy

The Church of Saint Michael the Archangel

The Miriam Hospital Foundation

The Prout School

Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council