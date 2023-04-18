BankRI grants a combined $93,000 to 28 nonprofits

PROVIDENCE – Bank Rhode Island has awarded $93,000 in grants to 28 local nonprofits to support programs that focus on education, human services and the arts.
The Providence Preservation Society is among the organizations to be awarded a grant, which will support its Partners in Preservation and Building Works programs. Building Works is a pilot initiative of the organization and builds upon its track record of workforce development – specifically, addressing the shortfall of skilled tradespeople – and educating homeowners.
With Building Works, the preservation society provides low- to moderate-income Providence-area residents with paid preservation trades and job readiness training, along with on-the-job experience and employment support, BankRI says.
The bank says many older buildings in Providence have grown unsafe due to a combination of the severe shortage of people with the proper skills to repair and maintain them, and the economic burden to residents and landlords of such work. Additionally, Building Works assists residents living in historic homes in Providence, educating them on how to address and fix certain issues themselves.
Providence’s housing stock is among the oldest in the country, leading to increased problems with ventilation, lead paint, electrical systems and accessibility. Funding from BankRI will help to offset the cost of the program for participants.
“Housing is the biggest issue facing our state and in order to move the needle, preserving existing homes is as important as creating new ones – this is about empowering people with the tools to succeed,” said Brent Runyon, executive director of the Providence Preservation Society. “It takes a tremendous amount of resources to get a program like this off the ground. We are thrilled to call BankRI a partner and to have their support.”
“As with all of our charitable community investments, we want to support programs that meet both the immediate needs of our neighbors and foster long-term success,” said Will Tsonos, BankRI CEO and president. “I respect the tenacity nonprofits bring to our state and the difference they make in Rhode Islanders’ quality of life.”
The list of nonprofits awarded grants by BankRI also includes:
- Adoption Rhode Island
- Art Connection
- AS220
- Back to School Rhode Island
- Bryant University
- Community College of Rhode Island
- Contemporary Theater Company
- Dorcas International Institute of RI
- Friends Way
- Gateways to Change
- Inspiring Minds
- John E. Fogarty Foundation
- New Urban Arts
- Operation Stand Down Rhode Island
- Pawtucket Central Falls Development
- Providence Public Library
- Rhode Island Black Film Festival
- Rhode Island Coalition to End Homelessness
- Rhode Island Hospital Foundation
- Rhode Island PBS
- Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra & Music School
- Scholarship Foundation of East Providence
- Sophia Academy
- The Church of Saint Michael the Archangel
- The Miriam Hospital Foundation
- The Prout School
- Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council
