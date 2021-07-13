BankRI launches food drive with $10,000 match

PROVIDENCE – Bank Rhode Island is taking donations for its annual food drive, with plans to match up to $10,000 in contributions, according to a news release.

The annual collection, which began on July 12 and runs through Aug. 20, aims to support the Rhode Island Community Food Bank and its emergency food programs across the state.

During the six-week drive, each of the bank’s 20 branches will accept nonperishable food items. Financial contributions can be made online.

In addition to matching up to $10,000 in donations, BankRI will also donate $1,000 to each of the 15 local food pantries in its communities for a total contribution of $25,000, the release stated.

The most-needed food items are peanut butter, nutritious breakfast cereals, canned fruits and vegetables, boxed macaroni and cheese, whole wheat pasta, and tomato sauce. For information on branch hours and locations, visit bankri.com/locations.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.