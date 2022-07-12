BankRI, Navigant earn top recognitions in Forbes’ 2022 ‘Best in State’ lists

PROVIDENCE – Bank Rhode Island and Navigant Credit Union recently earned top honors from Forbes as the best-in-state bank and credit union, respectively.

The magazine’s annual best-in-state rankings identified top banks and credit unions based on consumer surveys, with scores determined using overall recommendations, as well as specific feedback on branch and digital services, financial advice and customer service, among other factors.

Bank Rhode Island took the No. 1 spot in Rhode Island, and also earned the highest score of any bank nationwide based on customer surveys, with a 91.29 on a 100-point scale, according to Forbes. The Washington Trust Co. took the second spot for best banks in Rhode Island, followed by Webster Bank. Rhode Island-based Citizens Bank did not earn a spot in its home state but made the top five list in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania. National banks with branches spanning more than 14 states were not included in the rankings.

On the credit union side, Navigant Credit Union was ranked the best in Rhode Island, followed by Ocean State Credit Union and then People’s Credit Union.

The two lists covered 133 banks and 171 credit unions, according to Forbes.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.