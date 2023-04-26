BankRI’s annual Children’s Book Drive sets new record

PROVIDENCE – Bank Rhode Island’s annual Children’s Book Drive in March collected 9,916 books to support local nonprofit Books Are Wings.

That figure, the bank says, is the most books the financial institution has collected in the initiative’s 13-year history.

BankRI’s annual initiative coincided with National Reading Month last month, which was being commemorated at all 20 branches, the bank said. Along with dropping off donated books at any BankRI location, members of the community supported the drive virtually by purchasing from Books Are Wings’ online Amazon wish list, BankRI said.

Books Are Wings, a Pawtucket-based literacy organization, will now prepare the books and distribute them to local children through both its school-based and summer reading outreach programs in Rhode Island’s core communities, BankRI said.

To date, more than 62,000 books have been collected and distributed to children via the bank’s Children’s Book Drive program.

“It’s incredible to see our community – our customers and staff – rally together around a cause as vital as helping children have access to books,” BankRI CEO and President Will Tsonos said in a statement. “The work of Books Are Wings is so important, particularly their focus on keeping our [youths] actively reading during the summer months to combat learning loss.”

