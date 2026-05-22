Banks are looking to military veterans as a workforce pipeline

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SMOOTH TRANSITION: Steve Bradley, talent acquisition leader at Citizens Bank, says the bank has partnered with several veteran support organizations to recruit former service members and support their transition into civilian careers. PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
SMOOTH TRANSITION: Steve Bradley, talent acquisition leader at Citizens Bank, says the bank has partnered with several veteran support organizations to recruit former service members and support their transition into civilian careers. PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

Inside the Johnston offices of Operation Stand Down Rhode Island, a nonprofit supporting homeless and at-risk military veterans with housing, job training and legal assistance, Timothy Ruel, employment and training program manager, is busy helping his clients find employment. Ruel, a U.S. Army veteran and former military police officer, says veterans bring highly transferable, real-world

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