BCBSRI names Wofford CEO and president

PROVIDENCE – Martha L. Wofford has been named CEO and president of Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island, the nonprofit health insurer announced Tuesday.

Wofford, who is expected to take the helm of the organization in mid-April, succeeds Kim A. Keck, who is now serving as CEO and president of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island at this incredibly dynamic time for health and health care in our country,” Wofford said. “Given our position as the state’s largest insurer, we have the opportunity – and the responsibility – to address key longstanding issues [such as] health equity that have been starkly highlighted during the past year. I can’t wait to work with Blue Cross’ board and leadership, as well as providers, and business and community leaders to realize our vision of passionately leading a state of health and well-being across Rhode Island, for all Rhode Islanders.”

Wofford is currently group vice president at DaVita Inc. in Colorado. She will be BCBSRI’s eighth CEO and president and will be the second woman to serve in the role.

“Martha comes to Blue Cross with strong industry experience in both payer and provider settings. That versatility, along with her proven strategic acumen made her a standout choice for Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island’s next president and CEO,” said John Langenus, BCBSRI board chair. “The board is confident that the company’s long-term strategy will flourish under Martha’s leadership, and we are delighted to welcome Martha to the helm.”